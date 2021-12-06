Electric charging pints may not be free for much longer.

Councillor Gordon Edgar, the council’s executive member for infrastructure, travel and transport, revealed the move at a recent meeting of the full council.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “A condition of earlier Transport Scotland grant funding for electric vehicle charging points were that they were free to encourage the uptake of electric vehicles. This condition has now been removed and SBC like other local authorities is to consider introducing a charging regime.

"In 2020 the cost to the council was £33,296. A report is being prepared and will recommend that the council should introduce a charging regime going forward. It is anticipated that it may be possible to have a proposal before the council for the 27th of January council meeting.”