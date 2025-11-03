Border bloodshed mapped for the first time

Interactive map of the Border Reivers

An amateur historian from Duns has created the first-ever interactive map of the world of the Border Reivers – with over 2,500 crimes and strongholds charted and annotated.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A.K. Nairn came up with the idea while researching his series of murder mysteries, which are set in that lawless time.

He explains: “Many academics have written about how violent the Anglo-Scottish border was. But I was frustrated by the lack of an interactive map, showing all the grisly deeds in one place. So I decided to make one myself. It took almost a year to compile the data, let alone get it into a usable shape, but I hope my efforts will save future researchers and enthusiasts a lot of time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nairn’s map contains over 300 battles and murder scenes; 700 burnings and raids; 180 kidnappings; plus a stomach-churning variety of assaults, mutilations and robberies from the years c.1200-1600.

Some gory highlights include:

Kirkhale, Northumberland: In 1483, reivers cut a rival into pieces “small as flesh for the pot”. They then stuffed the man’s remains into his saddlebags and sent his horse home, as a message to his family.

Hawick: In 1542, the authorities executed 40 reivers by drowning them in the Teviot, because of “a lack of trees or rope”.

Dreva, near Peebles: In 1565, reivers hacked off a man’s ears as part of a feud.

Kielder Forest: In 1597, reivers burnt 35 men, women and children alive. The ringleader later blamed the locals for not coming out of their houses.

While the majority of the data relates to the four frontier regions (Borders, Dumfries & Galloway, Northumberland and Cumbria), several outrages are recorded further afield, showing just how far the reivers would go, to pursue a feud.

For instance, there’s a cluster of murders in Edinburgh (these early gangsters often ambushed their enemies when they were visiting the city) and one notable attack in York (in 1508, two Scottish reivers tracked down a man who had murdered their chief: upon finding the killer, they decapitated him and brought his head back over the border in a bag).

The map is currently optimised for desktop and iPad only, although Nairn hopes to make it available on mobile, in the future.

It can be searched at www.AKNairn.com/map