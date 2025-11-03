Border bloodshed mapped for the first time
A.K. Nairn came up with the idea while researching his series of murder mysteries, which are set in that lawless time.
He explains: “Many academics have written about how violent the Anglo-Scottish border was. But I was frustrated by the lack of an interactive map, showing all the grisly deeds in one place. So I decided to make one myself. It took almost a year to compile the data, let alone get it into a usable shape, but I hope my efforts will save future researchers and enthusiasts a lot of time.”
Nairn’s map contains over 300 battles and murder scenes; 700 burnings and raids; 180 kidnappings; plus a stomach-churning variety of assaults, mutilations and robberies from the years c.1200-1600.
Some gory highlights include:
- Kirkhale, Northumberland: In 1483, reivers cut a rival into pieces “small as flesh for the pot”. They then stuffed the man’s remains into his saddlebags and sent his horse home, as a message to his family.
- Hawick: In 1542, the authorities executed 40 reivers by drowning them in the Teviot, because of “a lack of trees or rope”.
- Dreva, near Peebles: In 1565, reivers hacked off a man’s ears as part of a feud.
- Kielder Forest: In 1597, reivers burnt 35 men, women and children alive. The ringleader later blamed the locals for not coming out of their houses.
While the majority of the data relates to the four frontier regions (Borders, Dumfries & Galloway, Northumberland and Cumbria), several outrages are recorded further afield, showing just how far the reivers would go, to pursue a feud.
For instance, there’s a cluster of murders in Edinburgh (these early gangsters often ambushed their enemies when they were visiting the city) and one notable attack in York (in 1508, two Scottish reivers tracked down a man who had murdered their chief: upon finding the killer, they decapitated him and brought his head back over the border in a bag).
The map is currently optimised for desktop and iPad only, although Nairn hopes to make it available on mobile, in the future.
It can be searched at www.AKNairn.com/map