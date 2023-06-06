News you can trust since 1855
Melrosian Will Owen leads Monday evening's Junior Rideout. Photos: Douglas Hardie.Melrosian Will Owen leads Monday evening's Junior Rideout. Photos: Douglas Hardie.
Melrosian Will Owen leads Monday evening's Junior Rideout. Photos: Douglas Hardie.

Young riders follow Melrosian Will

On a perfect summer’s evening for horses and riders, around 90 youngsters on horseback completed the Melrose Festival Junior Rideout on Monday.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:25 BST

Setting off from the Greenyards, the youngsters, led by Melrosian Will Owen and his right and left-hand-men Douglas Crawford and Robin Sharp, travelled up the High Street and over to Newstead, before returning to town via Annay Road, where they received their medals and goodie bags, with Melissa White winning the trophy for best turned out rider.

Then it was back up to the High Street, where locals were out in force to cheer them on their way.

Melrose Festival chair Rob Moffat said: “It was a really great night, even surpassing that of last year. Mark and Lucy Hume have done great work organising it. It’s great to see all the kids so smart, as well as the ponies.

"A sincere thanks to Abbey Fine Wines for their sponsorship of the event.”

Young rider in the pink.

Young rider in the pink. Photo: Douglas Hardie

Melissa White won the prize for best turned-out rider.

Melissa White won the prize for best turned-out rider. Photo: Douglas Hardie

Riders arrive at Annay Road.

Riders arrive at Annay Road. Photo: Douglas Hardie

A wave from Melrosian Will Owen.

A wave from Melrosian Will Owen. Photo: Douglas Hardie

