Young riders follow Melrosian Will
On a perfect summer’s evening for horses and riders, around 90 youngsters on horseback completed the Melrose Festival Junior Rideout on Monday.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:25 BST
Setting off from the Greenyards, the youngsters, led by Melrosian Will Owen and his right and left-hand-men Douglas Crawford and Robin Sharp, travelled up the High Street and over to Newstead, before returning to town via Annay Road, where they received their medals and goodie bags, with Melissa White winning the trophy for best turned out rider.
Then it was back up to the High Street, where locals were out in force to cheer them on their way.
Melrose Festival chair Rob Moffat said: “It was a really great night, even surpassing that of last year. Mark and Lucy Hume have done great work organising it. It’s great to see all the kids so smart, as well as the ponies.
"A sincere thanks to Abbey Fine Wines for their sponsorship of the event.”
