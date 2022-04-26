Yetholm character's grave is restored

A group friends and well-wishers at the event on Tuesday.

Mr Blythe (1851-1933), the son of a gypsy, came from very impoverished circumstances. At the age of four he had an arm amputated after a shooting accident.

Despite the difficult circumstances of his childhood, he became a teacher at Windyhaugh School in the Coquet Valley, Northumberland, for almost 50 years. Much loved by the community there and in his home village, he left all his money to Yetholm when he died.

His most notable benefactions were the William Wilson stained-glass windows in the kirk, some of the finest 20th century windows in the Borders, as well as the clock chimes that still ring out over the village.

Unfortunately, his gravestone – perhaps the one indulgence he allowed himself – was recently pushed over.

Jayne Gray of the Yetholm History Society organised a GoFundMe campaign to repair the stone, which had broken into several pieces. It raised £560 and the work was completed by Thomas Brown and Sons of Melrose.

Jayne said: “It seemed so wrong that a much-liked man who gave so much to the community should be dishonoured. I am very grateful to all friends and family members who have contributed to this campaign.”

The Rev. Colin Johnstone, minister of Cheviot churches said:

It is heart-warming to see people from all over southern Scotland and the north of England gathered

here today to pay your respects to Andrew. The stone has been so well restored that hopefully it will