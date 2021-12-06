Visitor figures revealed for Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels
More than seven thousand tickets have been bought for the Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels since it was opened to the public at the end of August, it has been revealed.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 5:27 pm
Galashiels councillor Euan Jardine, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for wellbeing, sport and culture, said: “The Great Tapestry of Scotland is operationally managed by Live Borders.
“To date, since the opening, there have been 7,705 tickets bought and £69,977 in revenue income.
"This is in line with the revised business case projected through a consultant in February 2021, which included covid implications on visitor numbers.”
Fellow Galashiels councillor Harry Scott, who had posed a question on the matter, responded, saying: “That is quite gratifying in these difficult times and I look forward to the facility enjoying better times going forward.”