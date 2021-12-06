Stitcher co-ordinator Dorie Wilkie with author Alexander McCall at the opening in August. (Photo: PHIL WILKINSON)

Galashiels councillor Euan Jardine, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for wellbeing, sport and culture, said: “The Great Tapestry of Scotland is operationally managed by Live Borders.

“To date, since the opening, there have been 7,705 tickets bought and £69,977 in revenue income.

"This is in line with the revised business case projected through a consultant in February 2021, which included covid implications on visitor numbers.”