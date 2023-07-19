Thomas signs Roll of Honour at Selkirk's Cup Night
Saturday Night saw the curtain come down on Selkirk Common Riding 2023 at the Annual Ex Standard Bearers Cup Night witch was held for the first time this year at Selkirk Cricket Club.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
The evening began with a minutes silence following the recent passing of Ex Standard Bearer Elliot Grieve.
Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Thomas Bell signed the Roll of Honour and joined the Royal and Ancient Burgh Ex Standard Bearers Association, before the presentation of the cups from the Ex Standard Bearers Race on Common Riding Friday, in which Rory Monks won, with Stuart Coltherd second. Craig Monks took the Pat Wilson Trophy for last place.