‘This has been the best week of my life’ says a delighted Kelso Laddie

Kelso Laddie Andrew Thomson and his Right and Left Hand Men enter Floors Castle grounds.

The popular 22-year-old rounded off his week of official duties at the weekend, which included the main ride to Yetholm.

Andrew told us: “It’s been absolutely brilliant … and I’m quite sick it’s all over now!

“This, truly, has been the best week of my life.

Lily Currie ties her ribbons to the Burgh Standard last Wednesday. All photos: John Dickson.

"It’s all been so fantastic, but two things will stay in my memory for ever.

“The first was the bussing of the Burgh Standard in our picturesque square on Wednesday night, now that was something special … possibly the proudest moment of my life.

"And then leading the Cavalcade to Yetholm on Saturday, carrying the Burgh Standard, crossing the Border, getting our branches, and returning the standard unsullied and untarnished … I can’t tell you just how special a moment that was.”

Andrew’s now back at work with Darren Paxton Plumbing and Heating, but his duties are not quite over yet, as he’ll be representing his town in the final few Borders towns’ festivals in Langholm, Lauder and Coldstream.

The principals all set for the ball.

Andrew told us how humbling it felt to have been supported by so many people in the course of his duties, and thanked locals, saying: “They were absolutely great, I couldn’t have done it without their support.

"I couldn’t believe the amount of support I received from everyone: friends, family and the people of Kelso .”