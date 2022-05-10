Teries out in force for Cornet Greig

Right hand man Connor Brunton, Hawick Cornet Greig Middlemass, left hand man Gareth Renwick and acting father Alan Brown lead the signing outside Hawick Town Hall on Wednesday night. Photo: Bill McBurnie

The 26-year-old stock room worker at knitwear business William Lockie, said he was delighted to finally be able to carry out the job he’s dreamed of having since he was a child.

He said: “It’s a dream come true for me.

"Every young Hawick man wants to become Cornet one day, and to eventually get there and live your dream, it’s amazing.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Right hand man Connor Brunton, Acting Father Alan Brown, Hawick Cornet Greig Middlemass and left hand man Gareth Renwick outside the cornets house in Beaconsfield Terrace getting ready for the kids scramble on Picking Night. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

"I had found out in 2020 it was going to be me, but it’s been packed away for a couple of years, but we’ve eventually got there.

"I started following the Common Riding when I was nine in 2005, so to be Cornet, leading the ride-outs, is fantastic.”

Greig, who lists his hobbies as golf, football and horseracing, said the ability to have a Common Riding also means a lot to the town and its folk.

He said: “On Wednesday, the appointment night, the town was absolutely buzzing. The amount of kids walking with us through the town was just amazing.

2022 Hawick Cornet Greig Middlemass leads the Cornet's Walk around the town following his election as Cornet. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

"I spoke to one of the marshalls, and he said it was the busiest he had seen an appointment night for several years, so it bodes well for the actual Common Riding itself.

"The whole thing is just huge for the whole town.

“A lot of people have missed it. It just means everything in Hawick, and to see so many people on the street shows just how people have missed it.”

Greig is the first of his family to be appointed Standard Bearer, so it’s another family name for the festival, which is always a good thing.

2022 Hawick Cornet Greig Middlemass leads the Cornet's Walk around the town following his election as Cornet. Photo: Bill McBurnie

However, he won’t be alone, as he has the experience and guidance of Right Hand Man Connor Brunton and Left Hand Man Gareth Renwick to help him out, as well, of course as the Acting Father and Mother, Alan and Tracey Brown.

The four men led the singing on Thursday night at the Town Hall.

Greig’s Lass, 24-year-old Emma Gibson, is from Kelso and works with Scottish Borders Council.

She, too, is steeped in Common Riding tradition.

Right hand lass Victoria Campbell, 2022 Cornet's Lass Emma Gibson, Left hand lass Jenny Nichol and Acting Mother Tracey Brown ready for the first Hawick rideout to Bonchester. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

Greig said: “Her dad was Kelso Laddie in 1983, which is the same year as this year’s Common Riding Chairman John Hogg was Cornet.

"She’s also taken part in Hawick Common Riding over the years as Maid of Honour to her friends when they were Lass, so it’s all good.”