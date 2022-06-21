Sun shines on Stobs Stanes for Yetholm principals' ride

Bari Manushi Poppi Shepherd and Bari Gadgi Alex Kindness at the Stob Stanes listen to the speech by Stuart Smith. Photos: Bill McBurnie.

But for those in Yetholm, its importance can’t be understated.

The Stobs Stane, just a stone’s throw from the border with Northumberland, marks the place where the Gypsy Kings were crowned, and present day riders mark the occasion with the ‘Dustin’ of the stane with May blossom.

Yetholm's Bari Manushi Poppi Shepherd, who led the mounted procession with Bari Gadgi Alexander Kindness, said the rideout was everything she had hoped.

Anna Caine dustin' the Stane.

She said: “It was incredible, the best night ever.

"A childhood dream was fulfilled that night.”

The speech was made by Stuart Smith, following on the tradition started by his father John, said: “The day went very well, helped by the weather, which was the best I’ve ever seen for the Stob Stanes night."

Bari-Manushi Poppi Shepherd speaking with Yvonne and Tom Tokely at the Stob Stanes ride

Youngest Rider Scarlett Ballantine at the Stane with Julia Leask Szoneberg.