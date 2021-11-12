Size doesn't matter as this year's Christmas tree in Jedburgh is praised

Townsfolk in Jedburgh have hailed the town’s Christmas tree – despite concerns it was going to be too wee.

By Paul Kelly
Friday, 12th November 2021, 1:45 pm
Jedburgh's Christmas tree has arrived. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Size apparently doesn’t matter as the tree arrived in town this week.

Scottish Borders Council had announced that the yuletide trees being delivered across the region would stand at 20ft this year – instead of the usual 30ft.

This was down to what was described as a “supply issue”.

But now in situ, Jed folks seem to have no complaints. “It’s magnificent”, commented one resident on social media.

