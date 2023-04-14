Selkirk orchard grows shoots for town's future

Tree-planting gets under way at the new site.

The concept of COPS (Community Orchard Planting Selkirk) is the brainchild of community councillor Sue Bremner and Maggie Norman of 'Gardens for the Future', a subgroup of 'Greener Melrose'.

With grant funding from the Neighbourhood Support Fund, under the umbrella of the town's community council, the duo were able to procure the 10 heritage fruit trees, several fruit bushes and two park benches for the site, formerly a children's playpark owned by Scottish Borders Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue told us: “During recent years with climate and environmental concerns, the trend is changing and green spaces or 'green deserts' as they have come to be known, offer up the chance for development into something really rather special.

Kids from Bannerfield get in on the action.

"Communities with the right support and guidance now have the chance to do their bit to increase biodiversity, to aid carbon capture, to educate themselves and their children about nature, the growing process, maintenance and pruning, sustainability … and of course the bonus of free food.

"The Bannerfield site, once matured, will offer apples of many different varieties, plums, blackcurrants and red gooseberries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The long-term aim is to create more mini orchards and planting spaces and to drive community involvement throughout Selkirk. Maggie and I are currently planning the next two sites, so if any local residents would like to get involved and become one of Selkirk's 'Tree COPS' please do get in touch through the Selkirk community council.”

The opening ceremony was a light hearted bustling affair opened by Selkirk's junior fiddle group 'The Bannerfield Buskers' and included light refreshments donated by local shops and organisations, live music and activities for the children, including learning how to plant seeds.

Bannerfield Buskers provided the entertainment.

The pupils of Philiphaugh Primary School planted the trees, along with teachers and volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue and Maggie will welcome visitors to discuss all things 'Orchards' at a promotional COPS stall on Monday, May 8, just off the market place in Selkirk as part of the Coronation Street Party, from 1.30pm and 5pm.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A volunteer secures one of the trees.