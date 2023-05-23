Rivalries forgotten, friendships made for life
There's a traditional friendly rivalry between Selkirk and Galashiels, but for one night a year these are forgotten, as the towns’ principals meet to preserve a bond of friendship which will last their whole lives.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 23rd May 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 17:27 BST
Last Friday evening saw Selkirk’s Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Thomas Bell meet up with Gala’s Braw Lad and Lass, Cory Paterson and Emma Spence at Galafoot.
The principals led the riders back to Galashiels, piped in by the Galashiels Ex-Servicemen’s Pipe Band, to the Burgh Chambers where they shared a traditional stirrup cup provided by the Gala YM rugby club, before a ride around the town, via Bank Street, Channel Street and Market Street, with the pavements lined by cheering crowds, and then onto the Gala Souters Dinner Dance at the Royal British Legion.
It’s the perfect opportunity for younger riders to experience the thrill of a rideout, and many were delighted to take part.
