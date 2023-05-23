Rivalries forgotten, friendships made for life

The principals led the riders back to Galashiels, piped in by the Galashiels Ex-Servicemen’s Pipe Band, to the Burgh Chambers where they shared a traditional stirrup cup provided by the Gala YM rugby club, before a ride around the town, via Bank Street, Channel Street and Market Street, with the pavements lined by cheering crowds, and then onto the Gala Souters Dinner Dance at the Royal British Legion.