Rain fails to dampen St Ronan’s festivities

A rare dry moment for the Cleikum Ceremonies. All photos: M Banka Photography.

The dinner dance took place on Friday, July 7 in the 856 Social Club and Ryan and Rachael Simpson, the Standard Bearer and Lass Elect, were presented with their flashes.

2022 Standard Bearter Jonny Lea and his Leithen Rovers ‘B’ team won the Games Week Fives Tournament, beating Peebles Rovers ‘A’ 2-1 in the final on Saturday, July 8, before 240 people attended the Standard Bearer’s Ball in a specially erected marquee at St Ronan’s School. Included in their number were visiting principals from Peebles, West Linton, Galashiels, Selkirk, Musselburgh, Penicuik and Edinburgh.

On Sunday, July 9, Ruaridh Robb became the 24th Dux Boy and representative of St Ronan to raise the community flag, before Innerleithen Pipe Band and St Ronan’s Silver Band played to a large crowd that had gathered in bright sunshine to enjoy almost an hour of musical entertainment.

On the way to cleik the de'il.

The Children’s Sports and Treat were held in warm, sunny conditions on Victoria Park on the Sunday and large crowds gathered to enjoy the races.

Innerleithen’s Cleikum Ceremonies were enacted before a capacity crowd in the Memorial Hall on Friday.

Large crowds turned up to witness the historic ceremony, despite the torrential rain which had plagued most of the week’s proceedings.

Kicking off proceedings, narrator Keith Belleville recalled the legend of St Ronan, an Eighth Century monk, around whom the ceremonial part of the festival is based.

Heading up Caerlee Hill for the burning.

He said: “His vigorous methods of dealing with the darkness and ignorance of his time were symbolically displayed by showing the monk with his crook or crozier cleiking the de’il by the hind leg.

"As the Medieval Monk overcame evil by his enlightened teaching, so the Dux boy at the present time, by his achievement in knowledge represents the patron saint in this ceremony of the Cleikum.”

President of St. Ronan’s Games Dawn Patterson then installed Dux Boy of the school, Ruaridh Robb as Patron Saint: “In the name and by the sanction of the loyal sons and daughters who treasure the old associations of this ancient town, we proclaim you our chosen titular head.

"The representative, true and undisputed, according to our judgment and in virtue of your own individual merits as most worthy to sustain and uphold the honour that time and tradition attributes to our Patron, St. Ronan.”

The ceremony at St Ronan's Well.

The Dux Girl of the year, Hannah O’Hare, was then installed by the wife of the principal guest, Darryl Wilson. Following this, the Lady Bussers, Abbie Glendinning and Robyn Keddie, bussed the crozier and staves, ably assisted by Hannah.

The Principal Guest, Ex-Standard Bearer Christopher Wilson, then gave his address, in which he showed just how much the town and its festival meant to him.

Christopher, a long-time member of St Ronan’s Silver Band, Innerleithen Opera, the town’s Civic Association, and a supporter of many other local organisations, said: “The Games have been a massive part of my life and one I certainly wouldn’t miss.

"From being a Monk in 1983, playing in the band, Standard Bearer in 1997, seeing both my daughters as sash girls, along with some extreme house decorating and now getting to stand here tonight addressing the Cleikum Ceremonies, it is something both Darryl and I have encouraged our children to get involved in just like our parents did when we were younger.

The winners of the five-a-side football.

“I love where I live, the friendships I have with so many people and am grateful for the opportunities this town has given me.”

Mr Wilson then presented the Duxes with their medals.

The narrator then recalled the town’s history and the origins of St Ronan’s Border Games.

To the refrain of “Raise High the Banner,” outgoing Standard Bearer Jonathan Lea entered the hall, holding aloft the Banner for the last time.

Jonathan returned the blue banner to the president, saying: “I return to you the blue banner of St Ronan’s, unsullied and untarnished, and I trust I have carried out my duties of office to the satisfaction of my fellow townspeople.

"My year in office as Standard Bearer have been very eventful and enjoyable. Katie (his Lass) and I have been guests at many Border Festivals and enjoyed each one immensely.

The De'il is sent back from whence he came.

"In each town we received a warm welcome and made many new friends. I hope some of the hospitality shown to us can be repaid to our guests here this evening.

"I would like to thank my supporters and their lasses for all their advice, my family for all their help and Katie for accompanying me and helping to make this year so successful.

"Finally, I give my best wishes to my successor Ryan and his Lass Rachael for a happy and rewarding year in office.”

Mrs Patterson replied: “I thank you for returning this Standard safely to my keeping untarnished and unsullied. You have worthily upheld your stewardship. I wish you health and happiness in the years to come.”

Mrs Patterson then called on the Standard Bearer for 2023, Ryan Simpson, and went on to install him.

In handing over the Blue Banner, Mrs Patterson said: “It gives me much pleasure to install you as Standard Bearer of Innerleithen for 2023. You have been called to this high office and your past record shows by word and deed that you justly deserve that honour.

"Guard this Standard securely and bear yourself well that you may long retain the trust of your fellow townspeople.”

The Standard Bearer then replied: “It is a great honour for me to be chosen as Standard Bearer of my native town, which at this time celebrates the traditions associated with its history.

"To our Dux Boy, Ruaridh, who tonight keeps alive the memory of our Patron Saint, St Ronan, I tender my congratulations and best wishes for a successful year in office.

"As Standard Bearer for 2023, it will be my earnest endeavour to honour the memory of the founders of St Ronan’s Border Games by carrying the Blue Banner of St Ronan’s for the ensuing year. My thanks to you, Mr President, to my Right and Left Hand Supporters and to you, Ladies and Gentlemen for the reception you have accorded me tonight.”

The Banner was bussed by Ryan’s Lass and wife, Rachael, who was, in turn, presented with a Cleikum brooch.

On leaving the hall, the Service “For the Fallen” was led by the newly-installed Standard Bearer and Rev. Fraser Edwards, with music provided by St Ronan’s Silver Band and the Games Choir under conductor David McLeod.

The monks paid their respects at the War Memorial, set in the unique replica of Leithen Valley, before Standard Bearer Simpson laid a wreath of Flanders Poppies.

At the ceremony at St Ronan’s Wells, the President addressed Standard Bearer Simpson, saying: “The Borders have a long and glorious history of acts of courage and kindness. It is from these stories of far-off days that most of the Border Festivals draw their pageantry.

"A wealth of local legends has accumulated, some factual, some fictitious, but all of absorbing interest. We in Innerleithen seek our inspiration from our Patron Saint, St Ronan and most attractive ceremonies have been woven round the fabric of his life. The Well where we now stand was named after our Patron Saint. We do well to pay tribute to those stalwarts of former days and to the willing workers of today, without whose help our local festival could not continue each year.

"Ryan Simpson, as Standard Bearer, you play a leading part. You will remember this day as long as you live and in doing so you will come to appreciate the value of tradition.”

Ryan was then asked to drink the well's water, in the hope that it will give him “health, spiritual and physical, as it has done to others down the ages".

Later, a masonic ceremony took place at Innerleithen Parish Church before a replica of the Runic Cross.

Saturday began with a Flower Parade, led by the silver band, a huge crowd turned out to support this colourful and popular pageant, which saw more than 200 flower-bearing children, preceded by the principals, in their usual order of march and the imposing figure of the De’il, making his first public appearance of the week.

Then the massed bands display opened the 196th anniversary St Ronan’s Border Games.

Despite the torrential rain, huge crowds gathered on both sides of the street to support both town bands and enjoy the music.

The retreat is organised by the locals as a way of saying “thank-you” to the people of Innerleithen for their support throughout the year. Presiding over the truncated performance was Games President Dawn Patterson along with all the principals and the De’il.

Due to the heavy rain, the bands along with the Games Committee took the decision to perform a much shorter programme. During the performance, the Silver Band was conducted by Musical Director David McLeod, whilst the Pipe Band was under the leadership of Pipe Major Bruce Gillie.

Once both bands had marched on individually behind Drum Majors Grant Craig and David Lindsay. The two merged to render a beautiful arrangement of “The Rose of Kelvingrave.”

Drum Major David Lindsay and then approached the Cleikum party where the President thanked the Bands for their music all week and gave permission for the bands to take their leave. To resounding, if somewhat soggy, applause, the bands marched off playing “On, St Ronan's, On!”.

The final act of Games Week 2023 took place with the Burning of the De’il and fireworks display on Caerlee Hill.

As usual, the fireworks were under the expert direction of Frank Neville and the display served to brighten up an otherwise sullen sky, to cheering and applause from the crowds.

Earlier, Dux Boy Ruaridh Robb had arrived to do his duty and burn the De’il.