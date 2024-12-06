Project launched to save Eyemouth's historic buildings

Stonemasonry skills training. © SHBT / Stephanie Walker

​Owners of historic properties in Eyemouth are being invited to participate in a pilot project which aims to save historic buildings by training local people in the traditional skills needed to repair and maintain them.

Scottish Historic Buildings Trust (SHBT) has received funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to support a feasibility study for the new project.

The study will identify historic buildings in Eyemouth in need of repair and conservation and design a skills training curriculum in response to opportunity and need in the town.

The project aims to tackle the crisis in traditional construction skills by increasing training opportunities for local people close to where they live. SHBT is encouraging people in Eyemouth who own historic properties and may be interested to have their building considered as part of the scheme to come forward or recommend buildings which they feel would benefit from restoration.

Dr Samuel Gallacher, Director of Scottish Historic Buildings Trust said: “Inspired by the National Trust for Scotland’s Little Houses Improvement Scheme and driven by the critical traditional building skills shortage in rural areas, this new model promises to both save historic buildings and provide aspirational and meaningful career paths for local people who want to learn and work in the area they grew up in.”

Colin Tennant, Head of Technical Conservation at Historic Environment Scotland: “We welcome Scottish Historic Buildings Trust’s ingenuity and initiative to propose this fresh approach to dealing with some of our historic built environment’s most entrenched issues: skills and rural dereliction. Historic Environment Scotland is delighted to support this feasibility work and will be providing our knowledge and advice to help steer this important project.”

SHBT is working with two local consultants to deliver the feasibility study. Adams Napier Partnership, a firm of Chartered Building Surveyors and Heritage Consultants based in Peebles, has been appointed to conduct the Building Identification and Condition Assessments. This will be led by Dr William Napier, a chartered building surveyor, architectural historian, and decorative plasterer with over 30 years’ experience of working on historic and traditional buildings throughout Scotland.

Their commission will help identify local buildings of historic significance in need of repair, conservation and restoration.

Kevin McClure of Elements Scotland, based in Coldingham, will lead the design of the skills training curriculum. With many years’ experience both as an educator and a joiner delivering contracts for private and public sector clients, Kevin understands Eyemouth’s specific context—the high vacancy rates, heritage buildings at risk, and limited local access to services. He is a long-standing advocate for access to community-based skills training and will work to design a programme that address Eyemouth’s specific needs and celebrates its cultural heritage, while creating opportunities for skill-building.

A public event will be held in February, details to be announced in the new year. To keep up to date with project developments, visit www.shbt.org.uk to sign up to the mailing list.

Owners of historic buildings in Eyemouth who would like more information should contact Jess Burrows, SHBT Project Officer, by email: [email protected]