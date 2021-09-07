Galashiels Councillor Euan Jardine at the Coulter's Candy statues - minus Little Jock.

Police and Scottish Borders Council has been investigating damage caused to the Little Jock figure from the Coulter’s Candy display in the Market Square.

When it was discovered on the ground on Sunday, August 29, the initial reaction was that it was the work of mindless vandals.

But it has emerged from some quarters that the figure had structural instability issues since December of last year and that it may have fallen due to general wear and tear.

Little Jock is now back at the foundry which cast the statue and the plan is to return it the Market Square, with some local businesses offering help to get it back in place.

Meanwhile, a Police Scotland spokesman said enquiries into the matter have been concluded, adding: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out in relation to a report on Sunday, 29 August, of vandalism to a statue at Market Square in Galashiels and no criminality has been established.

“Police Scotland wish to thank members of the public who assisted with enquiries.”

However, Galashiels and District councillor Euan Jardine believes there are still questions to be answered.

He said: “The police have stated that the incident wasn’t vandalism but I have been advised that there was a bit of fooling around by a group at the statue which caused it to topple.

"Evidence gathered on this has been handed to the police by a group of volunteers.

"I feel that the decision on whether this is judged as malicious vandalism or accidental damage should be looked into further after all evidence has been looked at.”

In September 2019 a statue dedicated to Robert Coltart, author of the children’s Coulter’s Candy rhyme, was unveiled by folk singer Jimmy Macgregor, who regularly recorded and performed it on national television.