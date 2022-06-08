Plethora of ponies at Selkirk junior rideout

The event, which took place last Wednesday, is the first one since 2019, following the two-year hold on such events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the kids enjoyed every single minute, according to organiser Gordon Hislop.

He told The Southern: “All in all, it was a great success. It was a great night for everybody involved, and it really did make up for the two missed years. The weather made it … when you get a night like that, everything just falls into place.

"Some of the riders came from Souter links in Edinburgh and Dundee, as well as from all the Borders towns.

"There were lots of people from within the town supporting them as well, which was lovely to see just a couple of weeks away from the Common Riding, so it bodes well for next Friday. The town has really taken to Adam, the Standard Bearer.

"It was also great to see the town’s silver band and junior band providing the music, a great show as always.”

Gordon added: "All the participating riders received a ribbon, made by Shiela Lockie and Moira Squance, a fantastic effort from the two ladies.”

Gordon thanked the sponsors for the evening: Booker Wholesale, Ettrick Forest Bowling Club, Scottish Borders Housing Association, and Broomhill Equestrian Centre, while money was raised for Stable Life in Ashkirk.

