Cross Keys, Selkirk. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

An attached residential property to the rear would also be flattened if the bid for the Cross Keys Inn at 25 Market Place is rubber-stamped.

The ex-watering hole is within the Selkirk Conservation Area but is not a listed building.

The pub and adjoining building were purchased by Scottish Borders Council a decade ago to provide security for the overall streetscape and to prevent undesirable development in such a prominent town centre location.

Cracks can be seen at the old Cross Keys Inn, Selkirk. (photo: BILL McBURNIE)

A number of options for the development of the site, including schemes for

the expansion of the Sir Walter Scott Courtroom Museum, have been

considered.

However none of these have yet been progressed.

A council planning report states: “Unfortunately, the building fabric of the former Cross Keys Inn has deteriorated to such an extent that, structural monitoring has been required by structural engineers. This monitoring has continued as the condition has deteriorated further.

“It is proposed to take down the former Cross Keys Inn and also the adjoining

residential property to the rear. The works will include remedial works to

make good the resulting courtyard and existing retaining walls. There will

also be some remedial works to the remaining elevations that are exposed

following the deconstruction work.

“To prevent the formation of a ‘gap site’ in such a prominent town centre

location, it is proposed that the recently completed urban realm works are

to be extended throughout the site resulting in a ‘meanwhile’ space that

looks and feels finished and can be of immediate benefit until such time that

any expansion/extension of the Sir Walter Scott Courtroom Museum may

be completed. The urban realm works proposed have been carefully

designed to match the existing works while not preventing or limiting

possible future development nor unavoidable abortive work. This space