Planning application is made to demolish a former Selkirk pub
A planning application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for the demolition a former Selkirk pub in the town’s Market Place.
An attached residential property to the rear would also be flattened if the bid for the Cross Keys Inn at 25 Market Place is rubber-stamped.
The ex-watering hole is within the Selkirk Conservation Area but is not a listed building.
The pub and adjoining building were purchased by Scottish Borders Council a decade ago to provide security for the overall streetscape and to prevent undesirable development in such a prominent town centre location.
A number of options for the development of the site, including schemes for
the expansion of the Sir Walter Scott Courtroom Museum, have been
considered.
However none of these have yet been progressed.
A council planning report states: “Unfortunately, the building fabric of the former Cross Keys Inn has deteriorated to such an extent that, structural monitoring has been required by structural engineers. This monitoring has continued as the condition has deteriorated further.
“It is proposed to take down the former Cross Keys Inn and also the adjoining
residential property to the rear. The works will include remedial works to
make good the resulting courtyard and existing retaining walls. There will
also be some remedial works to the remaining elevations that are exposed
following the deconstruction work.
“To prevent the formation of a ‘gap site’ in such a prominent town centre
location, it is proposed that the recently completed urban realm works are
to be extended throughout the site resulting in a ‘meanwhile’ space that
looks and feels finished and can be of immediate benefit until such time that
any expansion/extension of the Sir Walter Scott Courtroom Museum may
be completed. The urban realm works proposed have been carefully
designed to match the existing works while not preventing or limiting
possible future development nor unavoidable abortive work. This space
can be used for the Farmers’ Market and other uses by the community.”