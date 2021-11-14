PICTURE SPECIAL: REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY IN THE BORDERS

Lest we forget...

By Paul Kelly
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 4:41 pm
Jedburgh Pipe Band lead the parade towards the war memorial. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Photographer BILL McBURNIE captures Remembrance Sunday ceremonies across the Borders.

Photographer BILL McBURNIE captures Remembrance Sunday ceremonies across the Borders.

David McFayden, former session clerk at Chesters lays a wreath with Reverend Rachael Wilson. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
The Jedburgh remembrance parade approach the war memorial. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
John Curtis laid a wreath at Bonchester with Reverend Rachael Wilson. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
David McFayden, former session clerk at Chesters lays a wreath with Reverend Rachael Wilson and trumpeter John Hume. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Jedburgh Remembrance parade approaches the war memorial. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Reverend Marion Dodd leads a remembrance Service at Oxnam Kirk with Anna Barber playing the trumpet. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Alasdair Hutton, president of the local British Legion Branch with Steven Patterson, John Gill and Michael Todd. (Photo: BILL MCBURNIE)
John Curtis laid a wreath at Bonchester with Reverend Rachael Wilson and Hawick Piper Michael Bruce. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Reverend Marion Dodd leads a remembrance service at Oxnam Kirk. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Bill Heaney, James Black, Billy Lee and Michael Todd. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Father and son on the Kelso Remembrance Parade, Fire and Rescue Watch Commander Vinny Blair with son Graham. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Kelso Scouts Group, Sam, Olly, Adam, Ryan, Tony and Debbie. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
4th Platoon ACF SSI Sawday, Detachment Commander, Lcpl Dickson, Lcpl Edie and Cadet Patterson at Kelso Square. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Steven Patterson, Kelso Town Provost Gavin Horsburgh and Michael Todd preparing for the Remembrance parade mustering in Kelso Square. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
David Lightbody playing at Jedburgh's Remembrance Parade. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Parade Commander and Jedburgh British Legion chairman Shaun Carroll dismisses the parade outside The British Legion which is celebrating its 100th birthday. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Margaret Elliott lays a wreath representing the Lord Leuitenant with Town Provost Harvey Oliver. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Erin Clarkson playing the Tenor Drums with Jedburgh Pipe Band. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Parade Commander and Jedburgh British Legion chairman Shaun Carroll en route the the club for refreshments, flanked by Jedburgh Grammar School's Head Team. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
16 year Old Emily Ferguson on duty at Jedburgh on her first time as Standard Bearer. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Representing Jedburgh Grammar Campus were Captains, Kayley Heard and Ashleigh Glen. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Jedburgh British Legion Vice-Chairman Peter Higgins laying a wreath with local historian Billy Gillies representing the Jethart Games Committee. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Pipe Major Tosh MacDonald with Rob Reid representing The KOSB Regiment and Sandy Galbraith representing Jedburgh's 104 Masonic Lodge. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Councillor James Brown representing Scottish Borders Council with Christine Rae. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Margaret Elliott lays a wreath representing the Lord Leuitenant with Town Provost Harvey Oliver. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Ex-servicemen at Jedburgh's Remembrance Parade. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Darrie Scott on the Remebrance Parade at Jedburgh. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Jedburgh Remembrance parade approaches the War Memorial. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
The Jedburgh Remembrance Parade approach the War Memorial. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Legion Chairman Shaun Carroll and Wife Marie chuffed that the parade went well at Jedburgh. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
