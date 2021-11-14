News you can trust since 1855

NOSTALGIA 1993: The regiment that refused to submit

Galashiels Braw Lads’ Gathering organisers planning two-minute silence as tribute to war dead and Covid-19 victims

Police say the evidence suggests that Coulter Candy figure was not vandalised

Memory of tragic Hawick teenager lives on 10 years after fatal car crash

A new way for us to remember

Hopes that new distillery will bring walkers to country estate

Size doesn't matter as this year's Christmas tree in Jedburgh is praised

PICTURE SPECIAL: REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY IN THE BORDERS

Photographer BILL McBURNIE captures Remembrance Sunday ceremonies across the Borders .