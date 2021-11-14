Jedburgh Pipe Band lead the parade towards the war memorial. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Photographer BILL McBURNIE captures Remembrance Sunday ceremonies across the Borders.
David McFayden, former session clerk at Chesters lays a wreath with Reverend Rachael Wilson. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) The Jedburgh remembrance parade approach the war memorial. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) John Curtis laid a wreath at Bonchester with Reverend Rachael Wilson. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) David McFayden, former session clerk at Chesters lays a wreath with Reverend Rachael Wilson and trumpeter John Hume. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Jedburgh Remembrance parade approaches the war memorial. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Reverend Marion Dodd leads a remembrance Service at Oxnam Kirk with Anna Barber playing the trumpet. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Alasdair Hutton, president of the local British Legion Branch with Steven Patterson, John Gill and Michael Todd. (Photo: BILL MCBURNIE) John Curtis laid a wreath at Bonchester with Reverend Rachael Wilson and Hawick Piper Michael Bruce. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Reverend Marion Dodd leads a remembrance service at Oxnam Kirk. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Bill Heaney, James Black, Billy Lee and Michael Todd. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Father and son on the Kelso Remembrance Parade, Fire and Rescue Watch Commander Vinny Blair with son Graham. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Kelso Scouts Group, Sam, Olly, Adam, Ryan, Tony and Debbie. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) 4th Platoon ACF SSI Sawday, Detachment Commander, Lcpl Dickson, Lcpl Edie and Cadet Patterson at Kelso Square. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Steven Patterson, Kelso Town Provost Gavin Horsburgh and Michael Todd preparing for the Remembrance parade mustering in Kelso Square. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) David Lightbody playing at Jedburgh's Remembrance Parade. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Parade Commander and Jedburgh British Legion chairman Shaun Carroll dismisses the parade outside The British Legion which is celebrating its 100th birthday. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Margaret Elliott lays a wreath representing the Lord Leuitenant with Town Provost Harvey Oliver. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Erin Clarkson playing the Tenor Drums with Jedburgh Pipe Band. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Parade Commander and Jedburgh British Legion chairman Shaun Carroll en route the the club for refreshments, flanked by Jedburgh Grammar School's Head Team. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) 16 year Old Emily Ferguson on duty at Jedburgh on her first time as Standard Bearer. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Representing Jedburgh Grammar Campus were Captains, Kayley Heard and Ashleigh Glen. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Jedburgh British Legion Vice-Chairman Peter Higgins laying a wreath with local historian Billy Gillies representing the Jethart Games Committee. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Pipe Major Tosh MacDonald with Rob Reid representing The KOSB Regiment and Sandy Galbraith representing Jedburgh's 104 Masonic Lodge. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Councillor James Brown representing Scottish Borders Council with Christine Rae. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Margaret Elliott lays a wreath representing the Lord Leuitenant with Town Provost Harvey Oliver. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Ex-servicemen at Jedburgh's Remembrance Parade. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Darrie Scott on the Remebrance Parade at Jedburgh. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Jedburgh Remembrance parade approaches the War Memorial. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) The Jedburgh Remembrance Parade approach the War Memorial. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE) Legion Chairman Shaun Carroll and Wife Marie chuffed that the parade went well at Jedburgh. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)