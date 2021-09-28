PICTURE SPECIAL: Mosstroppers ride-out on a weekend of fundraising
What a fruitful weekend it proved to be for Hawick’s Ancient Order of Mosstroopers.
On Friday night it was the order’s annual dinner at Hawick Rugby Club and on Saturday there was a fun ride-out to Mosspaul, with 11 riders setting off from Hawick Moor.
A club spokesperson said: “Although a couple of light drizzles came along the way it was on the whole a dry afternoon. Arriving at Mosspaul, ex-president Gordon Short gave a speech about the club. Keith ‘Chugger Brown’, Euan Welsh and Scott Lambie all favoured the company.”
At a fundraising night at the Angling Club on Saturday £7,200 was divided between two good causes – Oliver’s Trust and The Margaret Kerr Unit.