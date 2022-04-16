Kelsae Laddie for 2022, Callum Davidson is lifted aloft by Sean Hook and Mark Henderson into the reception at the Tait Hall. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
After a two year absence Kelso’s Laddie is back.
Callum Davidson was appointed to the role at a ceremony in the town’s Tait Hall last night, Friday, April 15.
He told those in attendance: “As long as I can remember Civic Week has been something I’ve always looked forward to every year. It’s a time where the town pulls together and as we have not been able to have a proper one for a couple of years I have no doubt this year’s going to be one of the biggest and best.
Derek Hall celebrating his 50th Anniversary as Kelsae Laddie, 2022 Laddie Callum Davidson, new Chairman Ian Crawford and David Stewart on his 25th Anniversary. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
"But for these events to go-ahead it wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication of the committee and helpers who always work hard to ensure its success.”
Photographer BILL McBURNIE was on hand to capture the magic...
Kelsae Laddie Callum Davidson is presented with a saddle cloth by Ex Kelsae Laddie Association Chairman Andrew Haig. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Kelsae Bussers for 2022 attending the reception at the Tait Hall. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Kelsae Bussers for 2022, Melissa Paxton, Scarlett Forsyth, Eden Hewitt and Skylar Nicolson. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Callum with Angus Burt. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
2022 Kelsae Laddie Callum Davidson with his family, sister Joanna Burt, brother Greg Davidson and nephews and niece, Angus, Hamish and Abbie. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Melissa Paxton and Eden Hewitt from Edenside Primary school with Scarlett Forsyth and Skylar Nicolson from Broomlands Primary school begin their duties as Kalsae Bussers with the new Kelsae Laddie for 2022 - Callum Davidson. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Kelsae Main Party at Declaration evening. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Hon Provost Gavin Horsburgh presents the kelsae Laddie Callum Davidson with his Sash with Kelsae MC for the past 35 years Colin Henderson looking on. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
The gathering last night. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Ex Kelsae Laddies receive their new 2022 Kelsae Laddie Callum Davidson. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Riccardo Cocozza, Clara Edwardson-Kokot and Katharine Kokot in Kelso Square. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
Abi Picken, Libby Hendry and Jenna Hosie enjoying the Declaration evening in Kelso. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
What a night.
2022 Kelsae Laddie Callum Davidson with his right and left hand men, Mark Henderson and Sean Hook. The lady bussers Scarlett Forsyth and Skylar Nicolson from Broomlands primary school and Eden Hewitt and Melissa Paxton from Edenside primary school. (Photo: BILL MCBURNIE)
Callum Davidson declared as Kelso's Laddie 2022 with their new Chairman, Ian Crawford. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)
2006 Kelsae Laddie Andrew (Stick) Haig, Chairman of the ex Kelsae Laddies association, presenting the right hand man Mark Henderson with his ex Kelsae Laddie Tie. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)