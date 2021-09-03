New bridge will be installed in Hawick this weekend
A major new bridge will be hoisted into place in Hawick this weekend.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 11:07 am
Cranes will spend today, Friday, September 3, and tomorrow preparing the rigs for the installation of the four metre wide structure in Mansfield Road on Sunday.
Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall said: “All being well the new bridge will be hoisted into position on Sunday. I know residents will be delighted to see this and the newly erected flood wall now in place in Mansfield Road.”