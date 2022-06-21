Morebattle hosts towns joined by tradition

Kelso Laddie Callum Davidson and Jetart Callant Gregor Paxton part company at Morebattle. Photos: Bill McBurnie.

Cavalcades from Jedburgh and Kelso followed their respective principals to the traditional tryst on Sunday, June 19.

In time-honoured fashion, wreaths were laid, songs were sung, and the principals enjoyed a reel, watched by a large crowd.

Crowds also turned out in good numbers in their respective towns.

Principals enjoying a reel.

Kelso and District councillor Simon Mountford was the Master of Ceremonies for the event, while guest speaker David Welsh gave a rousing speech.

Grace McAuley won the Dickson Robb Memorial Cup for best turned-out rider.

The rideout marked the first time leading a cavalcade for Jethart Callant Gregor Paxton and Kelso Laddie Callum Davidson ... and our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture the occasion on camera.

Jethart Herald Rob Reid leads the cavalcade home from Morebattle.

Principals lay a wreath at the War Memorial.

Callant Paxton making time for the youngsters at Morebattle.

Guest speaker David Welsh delivering his speech.

MC Simon Mountford addresses the gathering flanked by town Provosts, Gavin Horsburgh and Harvey Oliver

