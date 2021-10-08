Flooding in Innerleithen back in 2009.

West Linton-based Thomson Trees Ltd aims to crown lift – the removal of lower branches to lift the crown’s base – along a 38m stretch between the path and Chapman’s Burn

The flood and coastal management department at Scottish Borders Council is currently clearing the burn with a powerful excavator to prevent flooding.

They need to crown lift the trees along a 38m stretch of burn from St Ronan’s Way down towards Maxwell Street to give 3m ground clearance for the excavator.

Trees affected include sycamore, elm, yew, holly, hawthorn, ash and beech.