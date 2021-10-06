Little Jock (Artwork UK)

The figure from the Coluter’s Candy display was somehow displaced at the end of August.

Opinions differ on whether that was a result of vandalism or because of a structural issue.

But as part of new funding from the government’s Place Based Investment Programme the structure is to be re-instated.

The £80k will also be used to allow for hard landscaping work to be carried out at Cornmill Square.