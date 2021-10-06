Little Jock is on his way back to Galashiels Market Square
Little Jock will be heading back to Galashiels Market Square – thanks to £80,000 in funding from the Scottish Government.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 1:09 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 1:09 pm
The figure from the Coluter’s Candy display was somehow displaced at the end of August.
Opinions differ on whether that was a result of vandalism or because of a structural issue.
But as part of new funding from the government’s Place Based Investment Programme the structure is to be re-instated.
The £80k will also be used to allow for hard landscaping work to be carried out at Cornmill Square.
In September 2019 a statue dedicated to Robert Coltart, author of the children’s Coulter’s Candy rhyme, was unveiled by Liam Darling, a direct descendent of Mr Coltart, and by the Innerleithen-based sculptor Angela Hunter.