Lest we forget… free of charge tours of war graves start this weekend

Fiona Dunlop will be leading free guides to Commonwealth War Graves in Peebles in the coming weeks.

Borderers have been invited to pay homage to the remarkable men and women who faced extraordinary times during the world wars and gave their lives for their communities.

Members of the public can join the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) Fiona Dunlop on four upcoming tours of St Andrew’s graveyard in Peebles.

Ms Dunlop, a retired teacher who spent 35 years at Peebles High School, recently received an award from the CWGC for her work caring for and protecting 150 graves across 15 sites in the Borders.

She will be hosting guests on tours of the war graves in St Andrew’s, starting this weekend, revealing the stories of the men and women buried there.

The meeting point is the front door of St Andrew’s Tower, which stands in the middle of the cemetery near the main entrance to the graveyard from the A72/Neidpath Road.

Parking is available in Neidpath car park just off the A72 next to the cemetery. The graves are wheelchair accessible but some will require going over grass.

The tours are free of charge and attendees are invited to dress for the weather and wear suitable shoes.

The dates are:

