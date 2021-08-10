Cornet Chris Purves, for the third year, pictured leading the ride. (PHOTO: PHIL WILKINSON)

The town’s Common Riding festival was due to take place last week and normally hundreds of horse riders would follow the town’s cornet, an unmarried man who leads the ride.

Sadly covid-19 put paid to that for a second year.

But a small gathering of riders braved the dreich weather to ride out.

Lauder ride-out. (Photo: PHIL WILKINSON)

This duty of cornet was undertaken for the third year by Chris Purves, who is pictured leading the ride.

Friday’s ride was a small event to mark the occasion with spectators advised not to attend.

