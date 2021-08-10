Lauder Common Riding may have been cancelled for the second year but one of its traditions survived
Symbolism hung heavy in the air as five riders performed the annual riding of the boundaries of the Royal Burgh of Lauder on Friday morning, August 6.
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 10:12 am
The town’s Common Riding festival was due to take place last week and normally hundreds of horse riders would follow the town’s cornet, an unmarried man who leads the ride.
Sadly covid-19 put paid to that for a second year.
But a small gathering of riders braved the dreich weather to ride out.
This duty of cornet was undertaken for the third year by Chris Purves, who is pictured leading the ride.
Friday’s ride was a small event to mark the occasion with spectators advised not to attend.