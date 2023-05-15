Jethart Callant William's on a high

Callant William Wardrop is carried out by Gregor Paxton and Euan Munro. Photo: Derek Jackson.

“It was getting difficult keeping it a secret,” said the popular 25-year-old, who farms alongside his parents at Oxnam.

"I’ve known since the end of January this fabulous thing was happening to me, but I haven’t been able to tell anyone other than my parents and my girlfriend Lucy Provan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now it’s out, I’m having to keep on pinching myself to make sure it’s real.

"It’s been a whirlwind couple of days … people I pass on the street are still congratulating me, which is amazing.

"It was great to see the ex-Callants before the declaration, as well as a good few of the principals from the other towns.

"Before stepping out onto the balcony, I took a long breath, just to compose myself, but the cheers from the crowd were fabulous.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William says he’s followed other Callants on horseback on Festival Friday, but he admitted he'll need a wee bit experience to get to a level he’ll be happy with. Although, his mum, along with girlfriend Lucy and her mum, are ready to give him a helping hand.

One thing he’ll not need a hand with is the iconic cry of “Jethart’s Here”.

He said: “I’ve been practising that on my own since I found out I had been selected. I can’t wait!”

He’ll also be supported by his Right and Left Hand Men, Gregor Paxton and Euan Munro, who were Callants in 2022 and 2019 respectively, and Robert Reid, who will be completing his final year as Herald.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was certainly a large cheer as new Provost Charlie Young declared his name, and Charlie said he was delighted with how his first official outing went.

He said: “I know William will be an absolutely fantastic Callant … he’s obviously very well liked and he’s a really nice fella.

"It was super to see the amount of people who came along to the declaration, which bodes well for the summer ahead, and it’s great that we seem to be getting back to normal after the pandemic.

"I may be biased, but the Jethart Callant’s Festival is a fantastic thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad