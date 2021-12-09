Santa in Jedburgh. (PHoto: BILL McBURNIE)

Santa and his elves are bringing Christmas cheer to the streets of the Scottish Borders.

After passing through Kelso on Monday the Christmas cavalcade called into Jedburgh on Tuesday, where they received a rapturous welcome from townsfolk, young and old.

Southern Reporter photographer BILL McBURNIE was on hand to capture some festive footage.

Tomorrow, Friday, December 10, Santa and his sleigh will be in Coldstream, on Sunday, December 12, they will be at Kelso mini-market.

The rescue team’s cavalcade, operating roughly between 6pm and 8pm, will be back in Kelso on Tuesday, December 14, in St Boswells on Thursday, December 16, at Newtown St Boswells on Saturday, December 18 and the tour comes to a close on Sunday the 19th at the funfair in the square in Kelso.