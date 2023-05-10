News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Jake fulfils Lass pact

Lauder Cornet Jake Mirley says he’s delighted to be able to fulfil a childhood pact by making his long-time pal Megan Wilson his Lass.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 10th May 2023, 10:44 BST- 2 min read

Jake, who was carried around the town on Friday evening’s election night, told us: “It’s still sinking in.

"I thought it had sunk in before Friday, then the doors opened and the crowd began cheering, and I just thought: ‘Oh my gosh, it’s actually happening’.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His appointment as Cornet not only fulfils a lifelong dream, but it also allows him to make good on a promise to his old school pal.

The 22-year-old, who works on the family farm, just outside Lauder, said: “I’ve been friends with Megan for what seems like forever. When we were young, I told her that if I were ever to be made Cornet, she would be my lass.

Most Popular

"Both our families have been great supporters of the Common Riding and I’ve followed the Cornet for years, whether it’s been on horseback or as a marshal on foot.

"It means the world to me to represent my town, but as to how I’m feeling about it, I can’t quite put it into words. It’s immense."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chair of Lauder Common Riding Committee, Michael Middlemiss, told us: “Jack will be a great Cornet.

"He’s ridden the Common Riding a handful of times, and he’s been a big supporter of bringing in the younger townsfolk into events.

"His family, too, have been wonderful supporters of the festival, as have Megan’s family … indeed her grandad Bill Hardie was chairman of the Common Riding, so there’s a lot of pedigree there.

"Jake will be suitably supported by his Right-Hand Man, Elliot Balson, who was Cornet last year, and his Lef-Hand Man Chris Purves, who filled the position in 2019, before the dreaded Covid shut it all down for two years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Friday night went well, with Jake being carried shoulder-high around the town, with the principals visiting various local establishments for a good sing-along.

"There was also great support from the townsfolk, as well as several principals from other towns.

"It’s all looking good ahead of the first official rideout of the year, when Jake will meet the Galashiels principals at Threepwood on May 26.”