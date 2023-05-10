Jake fulfils Lass pact

Jake, who was carried around the town on Friday evening’s election night, told us: “It’s still sinking in.

"I thought it had sunk in before Friday, then the doors opened and the crowd began cheering, and I just thought: ‘Oh my gosh, it’s actually happening’.”

His appointment as Cornet not only fulfils a lifelong dream, but it also allows him to make good on a promise to his old school pal.

The 22-year-old, who works on the family farm, just outside Lauder, said: “I’ve been friends with Megan for what seems like forever. When we were young, I told her that if I were ever to be made Cornet, she would be my lass.

"Both our families have been great supporters of the Common Riding and I’ve followed the Cornet for years, whether it’s been on horseback or as a marshal on foot.

"It means the world to me to represent my town, but as to how I’m feeling about it, I can’t quite put it into words. It’s immense."

Chair of Lauder Common Riding Committee, Michael Middlemiss, told us: “Jack will be a great Cornet.

"He’s ridden the Common Riding a handful of times, and he’s been a big supporter of bringing in the younger townsfolk into events.

"His family, too, have been wonderful supporters of the festival, as have Megan’s family … indeed her grandad Bill Hardie was chairman of the Common Riding, so there’s a lot of pedigree there.

"Jake will be suitably supported by his Right-Hand Man, Elliot Balson, who was Cornet last year, and his Lef-Hand Man Chris Purves, who filled the position in 2019, before the dreaded Covid shut it all down for two years.

"Friday night went well, with Jake being carried shoulder-high around the town, with the principals visiting various local establishments for a good sing-along.

"There was also great support from the townsfolk, as well as several principals from other towns.