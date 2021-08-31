Glenormiston Coach House, Innerleithen. Photo: OnTheMarket

The pods are earmarked for land south of Glenormiston Coach House.

Edinburgh-based architects Glampitect says the proposed site will provide “subtle and discreet countryside accommodation for tourists visiting this area’s attractions on short breaks and weekend stays”.

A company spokesperson added: “The site has been designed to have as little visual impact to and from the site and will create a significant economic benefit to the surrounding area and local businesses.

“The pods will offer contemporary accommodation to visitors which is within a suitable travel distance from Edinburgh, Biggar and Hawick, and further afield across the country.”

But the application has divided opinion, with 24 objections to it submitted and 22 submissions of support.

One of the objectors is Kenneth Vannan, of Glenormiston Coach House, who raised concerns over the bid’s environmental impact, inadequate access, increased traffic, potential for litter, loss of light and noise nuisance.

He said: “As the most direct and closest neighbouring property, the proposed glamping pods would have a significant effect on our privacy, security, safety, and wellbeing to our family, the Glenormiston community and surrounding wildlife.”

There were also comments of support, including one from Kirstin Elliott Hogg, of Innerleithen Road, Peebles, who said: “We need more places for people wanting to come and stay, we need more things like pods rather than houses as not everyone wants that experience.”

Innerleithen and District Community Council also supported the bid, concluding that it “met a need for better tourist infrastructure”.

Members of the council’s planning and building standards committee will be recommended to agree the application when they meet on Monday, September 6.