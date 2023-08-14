Hundreds remember the fallen at Flodden

The Earl and Countess of Home prepared the Principal riders for their task, The Earl reading an historic proclamation and The Countess tying colours to the standard to be carried on the rideout. Coldstream High Street was packed either side, with folk encouraging the 150 riders as they set out to retrace the route of The Scottish Army to Flodden Field. There, a service of commemoration was held led by Canon Alan Hughes and The Reverend Robin McHaffie, while Colonel James Royds delivered a most most moving and thought provoking Oration (see P15). Joyce Tinlin sang The Wail of Flodden and the Coldstreamer cut the traditional sod of earth to take home.