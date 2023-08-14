News you can trust since 1855
A group of lady riders who had travelled from Colorado to attend the event with Coldstreamer Harry Shepherd. Photo: Alan Hughes.
Hundreds remember the fallen at Flodden

The annual rideout to Flodden took place as part of Coldstream’s Civic Week celebrations last Thursday, with Coldstreamer Harry Shepherd leading the way.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 14th Aug 2023, 13:11 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 13:12 BST

Hundreds of townsfolk were joined by many others from further afield, including riders from Colorado, to remember that fateful day on September 9, 1513.

The Earl and Countess of Home prepared the Principal riders for their task, The Earl reading an historic proclamation and The Countess tying colours to the standard to be carried on the rideout. Coldstream High Street was packed either side, with folk encouraging the 150 riders as they set out to retrace the route of The Scottish Army to Flodden Field. There, a service of commemoration was held led by Canon Alan Hughes and The Reverend Robin McHaffie, while Colonel James Royds delivered a most most moving and thought provoking Oration (see P15). Joyce Tinlin sang The Wail of Flodden and the Coldstreamer cut the traditional sod of earth to take home.

Coldstreamer Harry Shepherd crests Branxton Hill with his right and left hand men Jake Kerr and Christopher Lyons. Photo: Alan Hughes.

Coldstreamer Harry Shepherd crests Branxton Hill with his right and left hand men Jake Kerr and Christopher Lyons. Photo: Alan Hughes.

Many principals from other Borders festivals followed the Coldstreamer. Photo: Alan Hughes.

Many principals from other Borders festivals followed the Coldstreamer. Photo: Alan Hughes.

A detachment of the Coldstream Guards led the riders in and out of town. Photo: Alan Hughes.

A detachment of the Coldstream Guards led the riders in and out of town. Photo: Alan Hughes.

Earl Home reads the proclamation to the Coldstreamer as the Countess prepares to tie colours to the banner. Photo: Alan Hughes.

Earl Home reads the proclamation to the Coldstreamer as the Countess prepares to tie colours to the banner. Photo: Alan Hughes.

