Councillor Scott Hamilton at the Port House. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

The Port House in Exchange Street, one of the town’s 130-plus listed buildings, was designed for the Jedburgh Co-operative Store Company in 1899 by Hawick architect James Pearson Alison.

It has stood empty for more than a decade but is being restored thanks to the efforts of Jedburgh Community Trust.

The project is currently underway, with local contractor John Laidlaw and Son undertaking the majority of the work, which includes the redevelopment of the ground and first floor of the building for office and meeting rooms.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now a planning bid has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for the second floor of the building to be fully fitted out with a view to providing workshops, an art studio space and male and female toilets, thereby making the whole building more attractive to potential tenants.