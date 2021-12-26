Historic Jedburgh building set for latest stage of its restoration
A planning bid has been submitted to continue the restoration of one of Jedburgh’s most prestigious buildings.
The Port House in Exchange Street, one of the town’s 130-plus listed buildings, was designed for the Jedburgh Co-operative Store Company in 1899 by Hawick architect James Pearson Alison.
It has stood empty for more than a decade but is being restored thanks to the efforts of Jedburgh Community Trust.
The project is currently underway, with local contractor John Laidlaw and Son undertaking the majority of the work, which includes the redevelopment of the ground and first floor of the building for office and meeting rooms.
Now a planning bid has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for the second floor of the building to be fully fitted out with a view to providing workshops, an art studio space and male and female toilets, thereby making the whole building more attractive to potential tenants.
Jedburgh and District councillor Scott Hamilton said: “The Port House is a project which is now moving at pace and represents a good example of the council and communities working together.”