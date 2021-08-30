Hawick councillor wants new woodland built at a town beauty spot
A Hawick councillor has written to the Scottish Government’s environment minister urging support for the creation of a small forest in the town.
Monday, 30th August 2021, 12:17 pm
Hawick and Hermitage’s Davie Paterson wants Mari McAllan’s backing for the planting of more native woodland at Millar’s Knowe.
Mr Paterson said: “Millar’s Knowe is used by folk out for a wee walk with their pets. I thought wouldn’t it be great for the environment if we were allowed to plant native trees like Scots pine, elm and hazel to encourage more wildlife to the area and of course it would be going some way to saving the planet.
"I want to keep the existing paths and possibly create more new ones to get people off the couch and get out and do more walking.”