News you can trust since 1855

Two Borders pubs named best in Scotland for beer and food

Memories shared as former Hawick children’s home hosts reunion

Galashiels statue is back in place after becoming 'a victim of its own success'

Borders farm hoping for no beefing about chicken shed bid

Memory of tragic Hawick teenager lives on 10 years after fatal car crash

36 pictures from the 1980s in Jedburgh, Kelso, Melrose and Peebles

Wanted: A maid to help look after the Queen's official residence in Edinburgh

Updated: Comedian Rory Bremner quitting Borders after putting home near Jedburgh on market for £1.7m

HALLOWEEN PICTURE SPECIAL: Ghoulish guys and gals took to the streets of Ancrum and Denholm. Photographs courtesy of BILL McBURNIE.

Photographer BILL ‘Bogeman’ McBURNIE was there to capture the spook-fest.