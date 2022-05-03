Hail smiling singers

The Standard Bearer and his attendants join the kids for some songs. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

The club runs each Monday for six weeks leading up to the Common Riding, from 6.30-7.15pm in Connections in the town’s Back Row, to ensure that children get the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the music and words to the songs.

Entry is free and parents and grandparents are welcome to join in, too. Each week there is a special guest appearance, starting with the newly elected Royal Burgh Standard Bearer on the first night. Other guests include the Burgh Officers, all the crafts Standard Bearers, the Silver Band and the Provost.