Gregor cries “Jethart’s Here” at Redeswire

Rugby commentator Bill Johnstone was the guest speaker at the traditional event, his well-polished tones given an atmospheric backdrop as the mists descended.

Also held this week was the leading rein rideout on Sunday, in which Callant Paxton and his Henchmen were joined by more than 40 young riders around the eastern boundaries of the town on Sunday, which included a fantastic turnout from all over the Borders. Charles Casson from Mounthooly took the trophy for best turned out rider.