Gregor cries “Jethart’s Here” at Redeswire

The biggest rideout of the Jethart Callant’s Festival also took place on Saturday, with Callant Gregor Paxton fulfilling his dream of shouting that immortal battle cry “Jethart’s Here!” at the Carter Bar.

By Kevin Janiak
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 3:26 pm
Jethart Callant Gregor Paxton receives a stirrup cup at Mary Queen of Scots Garden with Sandy Scott, Jedburgh Provosy Harvey Oliver and Brian Woods before they go out on the Queen's ride to Fulton Tower
Rugby commentator Bill Johnstone was the guest speaker at the traditional event, his well-polished tones given an atmospheric backdrop as the mists descended.

Also held this week was the leading rein rideout on Sunday, in which Callant Paxton and his Henchmen were joined by more than 40 young riders around the eastern boundaries of the town on Sunday, which included a fantastic turnout from all over the Borders. Charles Casson from Mounthooly took the trophy for best turned out rider.

This week also saw the Queen’s ride on Monday, with the Lanton and Ancrum rideout taking place yesterday.

Jethart Callant Gregor Paxton at Redeswire. All photos: Bill McBurnie.

See next week’s Southern for the full report of all the week's activities, including tomorrow’s Festival Friday.

Charles Casson from Mounthooly won the best turned out at Jedburgh's lead rein rideout and got his medal and trophy from Callant Paxton.
Callant Paxton is presented with a stunning framed photo at by director of ceremonies Sandy Galbraith of Lodge St John Jedburgh No 104.
Guest speaker Bill Johnstone at Redeswire.
