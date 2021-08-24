Lisa Jeffcoate with Abbie and Lucy after the fun run. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

In addition to the entertainment on the nine pitches utilised, including those at Netherdale and Gala Fairydean Rovers FC, there was a host of fun to be had from 9am to 9pm

The day has been hailed a great success by Gala RFC president Ian Dalgleish, who said he hadn’t seen or heard one negative comment.

He said: “We wanted to make it a bit more community-based and more than just rugby so we had ladies football, walking football and disabled football.

Runners presented with medals from Arlene Botha, Galavanter leader. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

"We had a fun run event organised by the Gala Harriers, starting and finishing in the stadium, and to keep everybody engaged and hopefully keep them for the day we had a whole range of things, including Highland dancing, a face painter who was there most of the day, the Gala Pipe Band in addition to all sorts of local music groups and individual singers and they were on all day.

"Outside we had a big tent with a stage for the groups and individuals were singing in our centenary lounge. We also had street food, a funfair and inflatables, including an assault course and a bungee trampoline set up.

"In terms of community we had the NHS coming down doing some quick covid testing and walk-in vaccinations and they exhausted their supplies during the day.

"The weather wasn’t kind. It dried up a bit later on but the morning and early afternoon was pretty wet which undoubtedly reduced our numbers a little bit.”

Arlene Mitchell, Lisa Reaveley, Elizabeth Easson, Shirley Marr, Jill Irvine and Sandra Mein. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Selkirk Striders, Jen Robertson, Gayle Kimber, Sarah Malkin and Carolyn Pearce. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Spectators at the Gala 7s. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Dalgleish family, Claire, Dorothy, Flora and Ed from Gala. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Highland Dancers at the Gala 7s entertaining the crowds, Oloivia Lugton, Ruby Watson and Tracey Graham from Graham School of Highland Dancing. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)