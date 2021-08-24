GALA 7s PICTURE SPECIAL: Rain didn't dampen spirits for spectators and competitors at the Gala 7s at the weekend
An estimated 3,500 to 4,000 people converged on the Netherdale sports stadium on Saturday to enjoy the Gala 7s – and even the pretty miserable weather failed to dampen spirits.
In addition to the entertainment on the nine pitches utilised, including those at Netherdale and Gala Fairydean Rovers FC, there was a host of fun to be had from 9am to 9pm
The day has been hailed a great success by Gala RFC president Ian Dalgleish, who said he hadn’t seen or heard one negative comment.
He said: “We wanted to make it a bit more community-based and more than just rugby so we had ladies football, walking football and disabled football.
"We had a fun run event organised by the Gala Harriers, starting and finishing in the stadium, and to keep everybody engaged and hopefully keep them for the day we had a whole range of things, including Highland dancing, a face painter who was there most of the day, the Gala Pipe Band in addition to all sorts of local music groups and individual singers and they were on all day.
"Outside we had a big tent with a stage for the groups and individuals were singing in our centenary lounge. We also had street food, a funfair and inflatables, including an assault course and a bungee trampoline set up.
"In terms of community we had the NHS coming down doing some quick covid testing and walk-in vaccinations and they exhausted their supplies during the day.
"The weather wasn’t kind. It dried up a bit later on but the morning and early afternoon was pretty wet which undoubtedly reduced our numbers a little bit.”