Full steam ahead for restoration of last surviving Peebles building from the ‘railway age’

Peebles Old Railway Building.

A public notification period for an asset transfer of the Old Railway Building to the Peebles Community Trust has just been launched.

The period provides the opportunity for the local community to submit any comments or feedback on the proposal for the Trust to purchase the building and is open until April 29.

Malcolm Bruce, of Peebles Railway Heritage Group, which is steering the project forward, said: “The journey we are on is to preserve for future generations the old weighbridge office in East Station car park.

“This is the last surviving building in Peebles dating from the railway era. Trains last ran through the town in the 1960’s. For some time now we have been working behind the scenes to apply to have the building transferred into the ownership of Peebles Community Trust under the terms of the Community Empowerment Act.

“Once that has happened, we will embark on a serious fundraising campaign to completely refurbish the building to heritage standards. We felt strongly that we couldn’t do this whilst it was still owned by Scottish Borders Council.

“A period of public consultation which will run until April 29, and we really need as many of you as possible to get writing and lend us your support in the form of a positive comment.”

Members of the public can submit comments and find out more information about the proposal on Citizen Space.

Comments may also be made in writing by email to [email protected] or by post to the Communities & Partnerships Team, Council Headquarters, Newtown St Boswells, Melrose TD6 0SA.

Plans can also be viewed in person at Peebles Library and Peebles Contact Centre.

Further information is available by contacting the Communities & Partnerships Team on 01835 826626 or via [email protected].

