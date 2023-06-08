Euan set to fly the flag

Hawick Cornet Euan Robson leads a rideout on the way to Roberton in the run-up to Friday's Common Riding. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

And the main man leading the mounted cavalcade will be roofer Euan Robson.

The 26-year-old previously told The Southern he had been following the Cornet every year since he was nine and couldn’t wait for the big day.

He said: “So now it’s here, it’s all real.

The support I received from the public on election night was outstanding, and it showed just what the Common Riding means to the people of Hawick.

"I know my Lass, Abigail Tofts, is also really looking forward to the Common Riding and all the events leading up to it.”

And, in the events leading up to tomorrow, Euan has more than shown he’s the right man for the job, according to his biggest fan.

John Hogg, chairman of the Common Riding Committee told us: “We’re all really excited and looking forward to it immensely.

"The rideouts to date have all gone so well, and it’s mostly down to our Cornet Euan and his Lass Abigail Tofts, as well as the Acting Father and Mother, Doug and Sharon Waldie, they have all done a tremendous job.

"Because we have the best of people in these roles we know that the ceremonies will be carried out with the dignity and pride they deserve.

"I don’t think I've seen either of them without a huge smile on their face.

"We’ve done a lot of work up the Moor so it's looking well and we hope as many people as possible will have a great time.”

“All the ingredients are there for a fantastic weekend.”

Events kick off tomorrow with the ‘Snuffin’ at 6am, while the Drum and Fife Band set about rousing the town and Teries head to their desired hostelries for the traditional Common Riding rum and milk.

The ridden horses begin their tour of the town at 8.35, before going up the loan and off to St Leonard’s Hut for the traditional singing and tales, and, of course, the odd glass or two of rum and milk.

John said: “The most important job will be when Euan cuts the sod to mark the common, before we go back to the Moor for horseracing and people meeting up with old friends.”