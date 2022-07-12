Earlston celebrates its 50th anniversary Civic Week in style

Winners of the tug o' war competition.

Organiser Danielle Denham told us: “Our pet show was more of a dog show on Monday night, but with Michael Buble playing at Floors Castle it didn’t stop people turning out to support us.

"It was so lovely to see everyone standing on the bridge waiting for the ducks to pass through during the duck race.

"Our golf tournament was its usual success with 27 golfers teeing off.“The White Hill race on Tuesday had 24 runners and 58 in the Black Hill.

The event held for the town's older residents went extremely well.

"It was a really lovely evening, maybe not the perfect running weather, but it meant that the crowds were out to support on the street. This year, Jog Earlston organised both races which took a massive job from the committee and we couldn’t be more grateful.

"Wednesday saw Funbox head to the Marquee to entertain, with over 200 tickets sold, and a fantastic 21 teams took part in the quiz on Wednesday evening.

The bingo and bowling was fantastically supported as always, and we sold a staggering 82 tickets to our OAPs afternoon on Friday, the most I have ever seen. The Friday night cabaret was provided by Robert T. Leonard as Meatloaf … a really great night!

"We had our first float in what I think could be 10 years in our fancy dress parade on Saturday and we were delighted with the effort that every single entry made; a lot of the themes being around our 50th birthday which was simply wonderful.”

Couple of chaps from Craiglang.

Celebrating the anniversary.