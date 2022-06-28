Douglas lives the dream in Melrose rideout

He told townsfolk at the Crowning of Queen Maddie Rausse on Thursday: “Along with my left and right-hand men, I have been privileged to represent the town of Melrose at Hawick and Selkirk Common Ridings, two experiences I will never forget.

“And it’s with great excitement I look forward to doing the same at other towns’ festivals.

"However, I don’t think anything will be able to top the feeling of leading our own rideout that took place on Monday evening.

"That was definitely worth the wait.”

Festival chairman Rob Moffat said: “I can’t praise our Melrosian enough. Douglas and his left and right hand men performed their duties impeccably, and the weather was very kind throughout.”

1. Unaccustomed as I am ... Melrosian 2022 Douglas Crawford gives his speech ahead of the town's big rideout. Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

2. Family time Douglas Crawford and family at Melrose. Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

3. Some like it wet An unseated rider makes his own way across the river. Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

4. A wave to the crowds Douglas Crawford crosses the Tweed. Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales