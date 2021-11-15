Her Majesty. (Getty Images)

In 2022, Her Majesty, The Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, seventy years of service, having acceded to the throne on February 6, 1952, when she was 25 years old.

Scottish Borders Council’s executive committee will tomorrow be asked to endorse the creation of a £70k Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Fund.

The purpose of this special fund would be to enable non-profit making community/voluntary groups, schools and churches within the Borders whose project or activity is for the benefit of the wider community, to apply for grant funding to take part in celebratory events/community and legacy projects to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend between the 2–5 of June 2022.

It is proposed that the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Fund would open on January 5 next year to allow communities to plan events and activities to take place and close on April 30, to allow grant award payments to be processed before the Platinum Jubilee weekend.