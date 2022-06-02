Cornet Greig leads cavalcade to Mosspaul

The 26-year-old stock room worker at knitwear business William Lockie, flanked by his Right Hand Man Connor Brunton and Left Hand Man Gareth Renwick and Acting Father Alan Brown, took on the arduous 24-mile route, returning to large crowds at Hawick, accompanied by the Hawick Saxhorn Band.
Our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture the happy faces, and there’s more of his photos online.
The Hawick Scout Pipe Band was on hand to supply the music at Mosspaul, where refreshments were available for both horses and riders. as well as those who made the journey on foot.
There’s one more official ride-out, to Denholm on Saturday, before Early Morning Chases each day leading up to the Common Riding next Friday.
