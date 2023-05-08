Cornet Euan on a high

Hawick Cornet for 2023, Euan Robson, with his lass Abigail Tofts. Photo: ILF Imaging.

The 26-year-old was introduced to Teries on Wednesday evening, in the traditional walk around town before heading to the town hall for a smoker.

The former Drumlanrig Primary School and Hawick High School pupil told The Southern: “It was sort of surreal, with all the people cheering.

"I’ve been following the Cornet every year since I was nine, and it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.

"So now it’s here, it’s all real. The support I received from the public on that first night was outstanding, and it showed just what the Common Riding means to the people of Hawick. I know my Lass, Abigail Tofts, is also really looking forward to the Common Riding and all the events leading up to it.”

Euan took the lead role in the town’s first official rideout on Saturday to Bonchester Bridge.

He said: “That was just fantastic. There was a lot going on in the town that day, with Hawick getting to the final at Murrayfield, so a lot of people were at that, and of course, the coronation being on the same day, and the fact it was raining, but the rideout was still incredibly well-supported, which was great to see.”

Euan will be supported by the traditional Acting Mother and Father, who this year is Doug and Sharon Waldie.

Euan said: “I’m sure they will be a great help and they'll keep me right, making sure I’m doing everything I’m meant to be doing.”

Euan told us he’s not the most experienced public speaker, but the singing won’t be a problem … he and his pal Graeme Tinlin formed the band Western End three years ago, and their new single Blue and Gold Horizon was inspired by all things Common Riding.

He added: "The band may have to take a back seat this summer as I may be a bit busy!"

John Hogg, chairman of the Common Riding Committee, told us: “We’re delighted with our choice of Cornet.

"Euan is a hell of a nice laddie and his love of Hawick and the Common Riding shines through.