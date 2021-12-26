The Horsemarket building is vacant.

Kelso Baptist Church (KBC) has submitted a planning application to Scottish Borders Council for the change of use of 36 to 40 Horsemarket into a community hub.

The property has been vacant for over five years after the previous occupants, William Hill bookmakers, relocated online and also to Kelso Racecourse.

The church, based at the Knowes Centre, was established in 1840 and has been part of the fabric of the town for over 170 years.

KBC is a member of ‘Kelso Churches Together’ and works closely with other churches in the area to support the community, for instance through the Kelso Food Bank, and members are keen to expand these community support activities in partnership with others.

Another aim is that the hub can work with local businesses to support them through the Covid-19 pandemic.

A church spokesperson said: “We have support from the current owner to request the change of use and make this a living building again.

“Our goal would be to operate the building as the Kelso Baptist Church Community Hub.”

The plan is that the community pastorate and church office will be based there and that its minister, the Reverend Rob Jones, will also be based on site for two to three days each week.

The spokesperson added: “Reverend Jones will extend his role as business/community pastor and dropping in and offering drop-in counselling for existing businesses during the current challenging times.

"Rob has four years experience as a professional workplace chaplain and will develop this role he has offered throughout the Covid pandemic within the Kelso shopping area by being on site in the heart of the community, opening the building for community benefiting activities on a volunteer staffed basis.