Bedrule diggers hold meeting

A previous site survey of Fulton Tower, one of the 12 towers.

The event brought together visitors and volunteers who have worked in all weathers at the Bedrule Castle and other sites.

First out of the tracks to speak were Kieran Manchip and Phil Richardson of Archaeology Scotland, who summarised the project’s progress since last summer’s survey and the excavation work and workshops run in the autumn.

Further excavation at Bedrule Castle had flagged up some intriguing information about the site, while preliminary surveying of other sites, and exploratory excavation at Bonchester Hill was beginning to build a better picture of the settlement. Plans are now being firmed up for more excavation and workshops to be held before July, when this phase of the project will be complete.

So far, more than 200 young people and more than 20 adults have participated in the excavation and associated workshops.Roger Curtis of Historic Environment Scotland (HES), who lives in the valley and whose advice has guided the archaeological work, then introduced his audience to some of the extensive Lidar imaging data now available on the National Library of Scotland's website, before Jane Bower gave an update on the National Park bid.

The project now has a trained team of local volunteers to undertake archaeological work.