Binniemyre Guest House.

A planning application to change the use of Binniemyre Guest House in Abbotsford Road has been given the green light by Scottish Borders Council’s lead planning officer Carlos Clarke under delegated powers.

The category C Listed Victorian Baronial villa within its own grounds was converted to a guest house from its previous residential use in 1993.

In his report, Mr Clarke said the “loss of tourist accommodation is always regrettable”, but added: “The building was built as, and formerly occupied, as a dwelling house prior to its conversion to a guest house.

"No alterations are proposed here, and I see no reason why it could not be occupied as a private dwelling house without any alterations that would affect its character.”

The applicant, Edinburgh-based Benjamin Brust, says in a statement with the application: “We are in the process of purchasing the home, and the sellers, who own the property and have operated it as a bed and breakfast in the past, are aware of the application.

“On the basis that we are not proposing any current changes to the property or its grounds, we do not believe it is necessary to make additional provision for trees, SUDS and/or waste disposal.

"We also hope that the conversion of use can be coordinated amongst ourselves, yourselves and the sellers to accommodate transaction timelines.”

Binniemyre Guest House is a large Victorian mansion set in its own large grounds surrounded by magnificent 100 foot Canadian Fir trees and prize-winning gardens.

It was built in 1862 for a local mill owner and was originally called Eildon View, as at that time no other houses had been built in the area and the house had uninterrupted views to the magnificent Eildon Hills.

The guest house’s gardens won recognition in the Gala in Bloom competition in both 2013 and 2014.