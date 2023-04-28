Andrew is Kelso’s Laddie

Kelso Laddie Andrew Thomson with lady bussers Lily Currie and Skye Ayton (Edenside) and Mia Aldred and Paige Nairn (Broomlands).

Andrew, who is 22, said the news is only just beginning to sink in now.

He told The Southern: “It’s really hard to describe how I feel … I’m actually surprised they have asked me to do it.

"I’m sort of new to the whole thing, but I am buzzing at the prospect.

"I’m really excited to represent my town at other town’s festivals and rideouts, and it’s going to be just brilliant come Civic Week.”

Andrew, who works for Darren Paxton Plumbing and Heating, told us he’s not exactly a seasoned horse rider, but he’s going to be putting in the hours in lessons between now and the start of the festivals.

As well as the other Borders festivals, Andrew will be taking on the traditional rides to Morebattle (on Sunday, June 18), Stichill, Hume and Ednam, Floors Castle, the Whipman’s Ride and the ride to Yetholm, along with the other ceremonial duties, which include a family fun day, the fancy dress and the Civic Week Ball.

And if he needs a helping hand, he will be ably supported by his Right Hand Man Callum Davidson and Left Hand Man Mark Henderson, who, of course, have done all this before.

This year’s Lady Bussers are Mia Aldred and Paige Nairn from Broomlands Primary School and Skye Ayton and Lily Currie from Edenside Primary School.

And the ex-Laddies celebrating their anniversary year at Craig Scott, who was Laddie in 1998 (25 years ago) and Michael Tait, who was Laddie in 1973 (50 years ago).

Chairman Ian Crawford and Vice-Chairman Graham Sweenie said: “We offer our sincere congratulations to Andrew for his year as Kelso Laddie and wish him every success.

"We hope he and his family and friends have a very special year and we know he will make Kelso proud.”