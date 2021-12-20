It was the last outing for the rescue team’s Santa sleigh ride before he headed back to the North Pole in time for this weekend’s big day.

A team spokesperson said: “Santa and his elves would like to thank the following businesses for their donations on Sunday: Kelso Post Office and Browns Newsagents, RS McColls, the Roxburgh Street Co-op and Sainsburys. Your help was very much appreciated. That’s a wrap for our Santa’s Sleigh 2021 – watch out for our routes next year, we will be going bigger, better, further and wider. The Borders Water Rescue Team would like to wish everyone a safe and happy festive season.”