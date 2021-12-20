A fundraising tour by Santa on his sleigh came to a close at the weekend
Santa’s tour of the Borders which has lit up the festive season came to a close in Kelso at the weekend.
Kelso Square was a hive of activity on Sunday with the Borders Water Rescue Team returning with Santa on his sleigh.
It was the last outing for the rescue team’s Santa sleigh ride before he headed back to the North Pole in time for this weekend’s big day.
The team has been fundraising at Christmas events across the region in recent weeks in support of its vital work.
A team spokesperson said: “Santa and his elves would like to thank the following businesses for their donations on Sunday: Kelso Post Office and Browns Newsagents, RS McColls, the Roxburgh Street Co-op and Sainsburys. Your help was very much appreciated. That’s a wrap for our Santa’s Sleigh 2021 – watch out for our routes next year, we will be going bigger, better, further and wider. The Borders Water Rescue Team would like to wish everyone a safe and happy festive season.”