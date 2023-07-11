News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

A Festival Friday to remember for Jethart

Jethart Provost Charlie Young was effusive in his praise following a memorable Festival Friday.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
A proud day for this youngster.A proud day for this youngster.
A proud day for this youngster.

He said: “I have to hand it to the people of Jedburgh, their support during the whole festival was terrific, and I think we had the most foot followers ever making the most of the fantastic weather to have a day out at both Ferniehirst Castle and the Capon Tree.

"It was great to see, and it makes all the efforts in organising these events so worthwhile.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We really appreciate the people of the town took their time to support our efforts, and it encourages us to do more.

Wet feet? Not me!Wet feet? Not me!
Wet feet? Not me!
Most Popular

"And the feedback from the ball, which we held for the first time at the Jedburgh Grammar Campus, was excellent. It’s a fantastic venue for it.

"And of course, our Calland Will Wardrop was simply excellent.

“He was very precise with his words and absorbed the moment really well.”

Taking advantage of the cracking weather.Taking advantage of the cracking weather.
Taking advantage of the cracking weather.
The Pipe Band plays an important part in the proceedings.The Pipe Band plays an important part in the proceedings.
The Pipe Band plays an important part in the proceedings.
A cooling dip in the Jed water.A cooling dip in the Jed water.
A cooling dip in the Jed water.
Dressed to the nines at the Abbey.Dressed to the nines at the Abbey.
Dressed to the nines at the Abbey.
Related topics:Jedburgh Grammar Campus