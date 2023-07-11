A Festival Friday to remember for Jethart
Jethart Provost Charlie Young was effusive in his praise following a memorable Festival Friday.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
He said: “I have to hand it to the people of Jedburgh, their support during the whole festival was terrific, and I think we had the most foot followers ever making the most of the fantastic weather to have a day out at both Ferniehirst Castle and the Capon Tree.
"It was great to see, and it makes all the efforts in organising these events so worthwhile.
"We really appreciate the people of the town took their time to support our efforts, and it encourages us to do more.
"And the feedback from the ball, which we held for the first time at the Jedburgh Grammar Campus, was excellent. It’s a fantastic venue for it.
"And of course, our Calland Will Wardrop was simply excellent.
“He was very precise with his words and absorbed the moment really well.”